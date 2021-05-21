$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,332. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $1,747,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.6% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.