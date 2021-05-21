$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

MTH stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $64.71 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

