$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $854.66 million and the highest is $1.12 billion. Maximus reported sales of $901.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MMS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.33. 263,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

