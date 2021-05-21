$0.90 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.09. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 793,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

