-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

