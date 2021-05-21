$0.51 EPS Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CI Financial.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CI Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $171,942,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,803,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,557,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,467,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

