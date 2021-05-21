$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $12,217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 648.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,486. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

