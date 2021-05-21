$0.44 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 149,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $7,345,309.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,790 shares of company stock worth $14,356,148 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

GDOT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 437,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.