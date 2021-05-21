$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

