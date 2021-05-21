$0.40 EPS Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 4,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after buying an additional 555,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,015,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

