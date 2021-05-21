$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 769.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 701,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

