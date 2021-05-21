$0.16 EPS Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Baker Hughes posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

BKR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 6,362,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

