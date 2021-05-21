$0.07 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 259,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 769.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

