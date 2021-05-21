$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on TLS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $554,000.

Shares of TLS opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.