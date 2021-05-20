Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 63,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zynga stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,703,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,803,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

