Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 649,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 227,624 shares during the period. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

