Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,525 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,266,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,159,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE ICL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

