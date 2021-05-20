Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,555 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 35,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 670,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

