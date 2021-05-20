Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 197 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $124.68 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

