Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,656 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

