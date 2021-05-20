Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $831,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

