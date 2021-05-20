Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EQC opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

