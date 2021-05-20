Zuflo Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $38,105.51 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00076695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.58 or 0.01174662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00058213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.63 or 0.09937320 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

