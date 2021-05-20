ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.36 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

ZI traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.48.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,918,186 shares of company stock worth $145,603,702 over the last three months.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

