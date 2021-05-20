Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $310.46 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 398.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

