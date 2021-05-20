Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.65

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 6581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,383. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

