ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 6,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,037,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $77,436,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $23,682,000.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

