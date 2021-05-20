ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSE ZIM opened at $45.45 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.
