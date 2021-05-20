ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE ZIM opened at $45.45 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.