ZENZO Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,081.03 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $967,081.03 and approximately $8,434.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.85 or 0.00291164 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00031969 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

