Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,500.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 391.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 68.7% against the dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $279,514.61 and $3,500.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.44 or 0.01176886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.38 or 0.09785215 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

