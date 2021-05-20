Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $668,400.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $668,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $669,100.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

