Zel Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00391189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00152520 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00186316 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003834 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004031 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

