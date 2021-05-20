Zealium Hits Market Cap of $48,649.11 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $48,649.11 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.24 or 0.01139207 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,347,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,347,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

