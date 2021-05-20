Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) to Hold

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Tecogen alerts:

Shares of Tecogen stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecogen (TGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.