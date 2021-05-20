Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Hold

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Shares of STXS stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Research analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

