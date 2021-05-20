Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Buy

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRG. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of FRG opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.