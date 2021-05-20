Zacks Investment Research Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Hold

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEAS. Wedbush increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

