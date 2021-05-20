Zacks Investment Research Lowers Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Progenity alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Progenity has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenity (PROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.