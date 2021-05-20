Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.25 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the first quarter worth $17,820,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 334.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,906,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,582,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 353,423 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Capital (CLNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.