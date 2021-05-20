Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

ATLKY stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

