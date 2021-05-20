Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Sell

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,537 shares of company stock worth $12,850,884. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,041,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 653,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,939,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 748,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 306,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

