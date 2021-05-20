Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Sell

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 478,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

