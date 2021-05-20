Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

BCPC opened at $131.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92. Balchem has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after acquiring an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

