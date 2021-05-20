Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Sell

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 2,461,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

