Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Sell

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Acutus Medical by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

