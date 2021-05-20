Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Workiva posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of WK stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 5,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,640. Workiva has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

