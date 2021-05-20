Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $437.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.14 million and the lowest is $429.20 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

WEX traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.65. The stock had a trading volume of 371,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

