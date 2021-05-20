Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.76 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.96. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.00. 11,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.