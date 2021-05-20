Zacks: Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Announce $2.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.44. Union Pacific reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,896. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

