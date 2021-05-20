Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.34 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $49.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.58. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

